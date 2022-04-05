coronavirus, news, covid-19, coronavirus, education, schools, early childhood centre, rats, rapid antigen tests

Students at central Victorian schools and early childhood centres will continue to receive free rapid antigen tests for the start of term two, with further deliveries of the kits rolling out this week. The state government has pledged to distribute 16 million RATs from this week for students, staff and children across the education system to use for at least the first four weeks of next term. "We know surveillance testing has prevented tens of thousands of kids getting sick and having their schools shut - and we thank the many Victorian families who have opted into voluntary testing," Education minister James Merlino said. MORE NEWS: Moama couple can't help falling in love with Bendigo's Elvis: Direct from Graceland exhibition "We'll keep supporting Victorian families with the cost of living, with free rapid test kits available through schools and early childhood settings for the start of term two." Assuming a 50 per cent compliance rate with screening of students, Department of Health modelling estimates voluntary surveillance testing has prevented 113,500 COVID infections throughout Term 1. Testing recommendations will remain the same, with all primary and secondary school students and staff, and early childhood education and care staff and children, encouraged to test at home twice a week. Those at special schools are encouraged to test five days each week due to the higher risk for medically vulnerable children. OTHER STORIES: Alongside voluntary rapid antigen tests identifying cases as early as possible before they enter the classroom, the government is also continuing its strong ventilation measures - with a further 60,000 air purifiers currently on their way to schools to add to the 51,000 already delivered. The state government said vaccinations remain the best way to protect students and staff - and children aged 5 to 11 are strongly encouraged to get their first and second doses, as staff and students aged 16 to 17 should get their third dose. The measures are an important step to ensure that schools and early childhood centres remain as safe as possible for staff and students in term two and throughout the winter months. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/b12a33e0-1451-4961-86d4-2926d3e16856.jpg/r2_0_798_450_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg