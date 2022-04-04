news, local-news, bendigo, bendigo airport, federal government, funding, finalised

The federal government has finalised the funding agreement allowing the Bendigo Airport upgrade to go ahead. After fears the project would be delayed, Victorian Senator Sarah Henderson confirmed the news on Monday afternoon. "I am delighted that the federal government has finalised its funding agreement with the City of Greater Bendigo to deliver $4.5 million to Bendigo Airport," she said. MORE NEWS: Lisa Chesters fears Service Australia job cuts could impact Bendigo pensioners, parents, students "This funding for the Bendigo Airport redevelopment, as announced in January, will help fund an upgraded terminal building and infrastructure for the airport's new business park. "I congratulate council on its vision for Bendigo Airport." The Liberal-Nationals coalition announced they would fund the $4.5 million airport expansion in January, thanks to a Community Development Grant. The council had been lobbying the federal government for three years for the funding and were pleased with their success earlier this year. OTHER STORIES: The airport upgrade will include new departure and waiting lounges, expanded car parking facilities, a security screening area, a baggage claim, an expanded café and restroom facilities. The expansion of the airport will also include $4.5 million of state government funding and a $985,000 commitment from council. The $9.985 million project will trigger almost $23 million in local economic activity and support 49 jobs during the construction period alone, boosting Bendigo's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and delivering a new wave of opportunities including for more daily flights. Previously, the Coalition Government has provided $5 million to construct a new runway to suit larger aircraft and $300,000 to build a helicopter stand and a fuel truck parking area for emergency services. It also set aside $465,000 last June to extend the airport's runway and allow planes of different sizes to be separated.

