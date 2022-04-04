Castlemaine motorcycle club revs up with $4500 grant

news, local-news,

Castlemaine and District Motorcycle Club will receive funding under the state government's plan to support the motorsport industry. The club will receive $4500 to run first responder training for volunteers. On Monday, Minister for Community Sport Ros Spence announced 78 projects would share in more than $1.6 million through the latest round of the Community Motorsport Program. Read more: Victorian government launches billion dollar elective surgery plan There are 66 grants that will go towards motorsport and motorcycling clubs from across Victoria to upgrade safety, train volunteers and officials, boost participation particularly for women and girls and host events. Eight grants totalling more than $262,000 will go towards equipment, including more than $32,000 for an accurate race timing system at North West Victorian Motorcycle Club. Four grants will go towards infrastructure investments, with more than $230,000 for a track extension and pit lane redevelopment at the Central Highlands Regional Karting Complex in Haddon home of the Ballarat Kart Club. The Community Motorsport Program is part of the Labor Government's $7.4 million Racing Into a New Era for Motorsport initiative. Motorsport in Victoria supports more than 4000 jobs and contributes more than $806 million to the Victorian economy. "With more and more Victorians returning to the track, we're giving clubs the support they need to rev up participation," Ms Spence said. Read more: On the go Bendigo: get the latest weather, coronavirus updates here "Better facilities and equipment help motorsport and motorcycling clubs provide a safer and welcoming community space. "I encourage local clubs to take advantage of all the opportunities the Community Motorsport Program offers." Applications for the fourth and final round of the Motorsport Club Assistance Category of the Program are still open and close on June 30, 2022. For more information about the Community Motorsport Program visit sport.vic.gov.au/grants-and-funding

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148786038/5c003acf-b5fd-42fc-bdfc-5170ecd8ba84.JPG/r0_182_2449_1566_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg