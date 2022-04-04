news, local-news, election, centrelink, mygov, medicare, child support, budget

PENSIONERS, parents and students could be worse off under a federal government plan to phase out Service Australia jobs, Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters says. The opposition MP says the government wants to cut 2719 jobs across the country at the agency running CentreLink, Medicare, child support and MyGov. "I'll be doing whatever I can to see no job losses in Bendigo and that if people leave, they will be replaced," Ms Chesters said. "We cannot afford to lose one of these jobs to our region." More news: Liberals endorse Darin Schade for 2022 Bendigo election tilt It comes as the public service continues a broad shift away from temporary pandemic measures. "Now, sectors of our economy are rebounding, the government is putting the relationship between Australians and the public sector back onto sustainable terms," the government said in its budget papers. Ms Chesters feared Service Australia jobs would not be replaced as contracts come to an end. Bendigo-based staff have told Ms Chesters they were worried about the pressure colleagues might face if local Service Australia roles were not refilled. The government used the budget papers to say it would focus on modernising the way public services collaborate and deliver services. That includes more digital tools and data-driven service delivery. Ms Chesters said those tools had their shortcomings, including sometimes lengthy delays getting through to operators. "You talk to any parent, any pensioner, anybody that has to engage with Services Australia, the moment the IT fails or your claim is slightly more complicated, you have to phone," she said. People were contacting Ms Chesters' office to report delays as Services Australia responded to requests for help following floods in Queensland and New South Wales, she said. The Labor opposition believes the government could find money for front-line staff by spending less on consultants, Ms Chesters said. Minister for government services Linda Reynolds said the opposition did not understand the budget figures. "There are no job losses in Bendigo," she said. "Each year the budget sets the baseline resources for Services Australia - surge resources including additional staff are provided as required to meet demand." More news: Paramedics treat patients following Calder Alternative Highway collision The government had cut average call waiting times from 10 minutes to six, and service centre waits from 14 to eight since taking power from Labor, Ms Reynolds said. She said surge capacity had allowed the government to speed up payments to flood victims. "Labor's policy to reduce Services Australia's employment flexibility would hamper its surge capacity and lead to slower response times during natural disasters," Ms Reynolds said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

