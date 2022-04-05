news, local-news, colbinabbin, northern Victoria, victoria, bendigo, colbinabbin primary school, steph ryan

The community and families in Colbinabbin are pleading with drivers to slow down as they fight to keep students safe near the school. Colbinabbin Primary School - which sits along the busy Bendigo-Murchison Road - staff have resorted to taking matters into their own hands after contacting local government and other organisations for help. Principal Michael Greenaway said while it was great to have new students start at school this year, it meant the surrounding roads were even busier at drop off and pick up times. "We've had 10 new families start with us this year and that puts added pressure on our school car park," he said. "A lot of parents have had to park along the road and let their kids out or pick them up from there and this can be very dangerous. "Because the school is on a main road and a truck route, a lot of drivers have already sped up to almost 80km by the time they pass the school." In hopes of easing some stress, Mr Greenaway enlisted the help of a local linemarking machine to add lines along the road. "We will often take our students to the recreation reserve or other parts of town and we need to go along the road," he said. "Particularly with the younger students, they tend to not look at their surroundings or have their heads down as they walk, so we're hoping these lines might keep them from straying onto the road." Member for Euroa Steph Ryan joined parents and local police in town last week to back the community's call for the signs. "All it takes for a disaster to occur is one distracted driver or a kid to make an error of judgement," she said. Ms Ryan said VicRoads was aware of the issue but she was concerned it was not being treated with the seriousness required. "About four months ago a concerned parent contacted VicRoads directly to voice her concerns, and was told this issue would be marked as requiring an urgent fix," she said. "I understand a VicRoads representative has inspected and acknowledged the issue but no indication of when the work will take place or what will be done has been communicated. "Parents just want their kids to come home safely after a great day at school." Department of Transport Loddon Mallee director Melanie Hotton said the department would work with Campaspe Shire and the school to monitor the site. "We've recently been out to Colbinabbin Primary School to ensure the current speed signs meet safety requirements to protect children around their school," she said. "We know school children are some of our most vulnerable road users which is why we will continue to work with the school principal and Campaspe Shire Council to monitor this site and consider further safety measures as required." "We remind drivers to pay extra attention around schools and always obey the speed limits." The request to fund flashing electronic 40km/h school zone signs and install safety barriers will be considered for inclusion in future road safety programs.

