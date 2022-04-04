Fire in roof of KFC in Strathdale controlled by FRV crews
A FIRE in the roof of Strathdale's KFC store was quickly contained by Fire Rescue Victoria crews on Friday night.
An FRV spokesperson said eight firefighters responded to flames being sighted in the roof of the store at 7.45pm.
"Arriving on scene in four minutes, firefighters wearing breathing apparatus worked to contain the flames and prevent the fire from spreading throughout the building," the spokesperson said.
Read more:
The fire was under control at 8.50pm. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is being investigated but it is not considered suspicious.
