IT WAS a triumphant return to the public arena for the Bendigo Chorale on Saturday with its first performance in two years. The choir was in full voice for the concert at St Pauls Cathedral which also featured pianist Berta Brozgul and the Arco String Ensemble. "The audience appreciated the program, particularly the violin strings ensemble from Melbourne. They did really well," Bendigo Chorale president David Wright said. "We were very fortunate to have a very experienced director in Elena (Varshavskaya), who presented quite a varied concert ranging from traditional classical opera music to more modern music. More news: On the Go Bendigo - get the latest weather, coronavirus updates here "We were very happy with it." The Bendigo Chorale is a four-part community choir and has been part of the Bendigo Arts scene for 65 years. They perform a wide selection of songs they love to sing, including Italian Opera choruses, contemporary choral composers (featuring the theme Adiemus from the movie "Lord of the Rings " by Karl Jenkins), traditional songs, American standards and even musical theatre. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group has not been able to perform for the last two years. More news: Scheme to increase affordable rental availability in regional Victoria Mr Wright said the choir's first performance back went well and the audience enjoyed the varied range of music and the high standard they performed at. "The choir have responded magnificently," he said. "Having been denied being able to rehearse for a while, people appreciate now more than ever the luxury of being able to come together and sing and our numbers are growing." Their next concert in Bendigo will be on Saturday, June 18 at St Pauls Cathedral where the choir will join with Glen Eira City Choir to perform the popular choral work Vivaldi's Gloria, as well as other musical pieces. For more information, visit their website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160068148/7ddd4933-a52a-45d7-8d90-b08367211c5d.jpg/r0_378_3245_2211_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg