City FC under-16s draw with regional rival Ballarat | Photos

Bendigo City FC juniors had a challenging weekend on the soccer pitch against regional central Victorian rival Ballarat City FC at the Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve. Bendigo's under-16s had a highly competitive match in which they drew Ballarat 1-1. Both teams were unable to breakthrough their opposition's defence in the first half with the scores at nil-all at half time. Bendigo's Jasper Williams (46) hit the field in the second half with an early goal to put his side ahead. However, Ballarat responded with a goal from Max Bedggood to bring the scores back to level. Sport news: Bendigo's under-14s were outclassed by Ballarat in the first half with the visitors scoring three goals to take a 0-3 lead into the main break. Despite one own-goal from Ballarat early in the second half, Bendigo was able to put on a strong defensive effort to limit the visitors to a 1-4 victory. It was a similar story in the under-15 division with Ballarat securing the win 1-6 over Bendigo. Ballarat went on a scoring-spree in the first half taking a 0-5 lead over Bendigo into half-time. Bendigo's Henry Waters-Hughes put one goal on the board, however, it wasn't enough to claw back into the game with Ballarat taking out the match 1-6. Bendigo City's under-18s had the bye. This coming weekend's round 11 against Geelong SC marks the final round of the grading phase of the junior NPL tournament before the 2022 season begins in May. More sport: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

