Premiership glory for Crone, Stepien in Premier Cricket

BDCA products Xavier Crone and Brayden Stepien are two-time premiership players with Carlton in Victorian Premier Cricket. Crone and Stepien played key roles in the Blues' grand final win over Casey-South Melbourne at The Albert Ground on Saturday. Crone hit the winning runs in the dying stages to give the Blues their second premiership in three seasons. After winning the toss and bowling, the Blues restricted Casey-South Melbourne to 9-200 off 49 overs. Crone bowled tidily through the middle overs, collecting 1-42 off his 10 overs. In reply, Stepien batted at number three and was in early after the dismissal of Mackenzie Harvey (5). Stepien and skipper Evan Gulbis appeared to be batting the Blues into a strong position, but Gulbis' departure for 28 off 25 balls changed the momentum of the match. The Blues lost 3-6 to be 4-66. Stepien and Tom Smyth steadied the ship with a patient partnership of 44. Stepien reached his half-century, but fell a short time later when caught on the deep square-leg boundary for 51 off 72 balls. From 5-110, Smyth and Connor Rutland (45) put the Blues back on track. When Rutland was dismissed the Blues still required 16 to win off 26 balls. Crone scored two singles off his first four deliveries before an edge for four to third man broke the shackles and put the Blues within nine runs of victory with three overs to go. Smyth (52 not out) scored a single off the first ball of the next over before Crone played out a dot ball. The former Strathfieldsaye paceman scored two runs off the third ball before launching a six over long-on. He made sure of the premiership by hitting the next ball through cover-point for four. Crone finished 18 not out off nine balls, while Smyth won the John Scholes Medal for man of the match. Meanwhile, another former Strathfieldsaye player tasted premiership success in the third XI. Mitch Cheesman made 96 to lead Melbourne to the third XI flag.

