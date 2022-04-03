NCFL ROUND 1: Royals off to flyer with 101-point win over Magpies

sport, local-sport, ncfl, north, central, donald, royals, off, toflyer

SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - APRIL 2 DONALD has made a dominant start to its North Central league season, disposing of Boort by 101 points on Saturday. The Royals had a spread of 10 goalkickers in their round one 19.17 (131) to 4.6 (30) victory at home. Under second-year coach Rohan Brown the Royals asserted their authority from the outset, booting 6.7 to 0.1 in the first term to set the tone for the game. Leigh Burke and best-on-ground Shane Neaves kicked three goals each for the Royals, while gun midfielder Brody Haddow was also prominent in his return from South Bendigo. Boort was best served by Jarrod Starr and the reliable Keiren Wilson. MORE FOOTBALL: North Bendigo holds off improved Heathcote by 10 points in season-opener * Birchip-Watchem inflicted just the second loss on Sea Lake Nandaly in the Tigers' past 30 games. In a low-scoring contest with just 15 goals kicked, the Bulls prevailed 9.5 (59) to 6.12 (48) at home. A strong first quarter proved decisive for the Bulls, who kicked 4.1 to 0.2 in the opening term. Dylan Adkins (two goals) and Sam Simmons were the best for the Bulls, while Kane Donnan and Austin Mertz led the better players for the Tigers. * Gun recruit Gedd Hommelhoff had an immediate impact for Wycheproof-Narraport. Midfielder Hommelhoff was the Demons' best player in their 18-point win at home over St Arnaud. The Demons triumphed 9.17 (71) to 8.5 (53), with Dane McLennan and Conner Burge also playing key roles in the victory. Cody Green (three) and Justin Bateson (two) combined for five of the Demons' nine goals. Josh Hicks kicked three of the eight goals for St Arnaud, whose best was Jake Hicks. MORE FOOTBALL: Inglewood opens 2022 season on winning note * Wedderburn had the better of rivals Charlton after quarter-time to win comfortably by 53 points. The Redbacks trailed by 11 points at the first break before kicking 15 goals to five after quarter-time to win 17.10 (112) to 9.5 (59). Tom Campbell (five goals) and former coach Danny Benaim (four) were both dangerous in attack for the Redbacks, while veteran Aaron Walklate was Charlton's best player. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/6508a249-150a-4bc5-acd2-e2bc3d4bf019.jpg/r1_52_240_187_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg