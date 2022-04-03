DROUGHT OVER: Inglewood snaps 42-game losing streak with win over Calivil United

sport, local-sport, lvfnl, inglewood, snaps, 42-game, losing, streak, blues, win

SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - APRIL 2 INGLEWOOD has opened its Loddon Valley Football-Netball League season with the snapping of a 42-game losing streak. The Blues defeated Calivil United by 30 points on Saturday to win their first game since round three of the 2018 season. Inglewood led at every change before prevailing 15.4 (94) to 9.10 (64) at Calivil in a game where both teams fielded plenty of new players. The Demons had also been the last team Inglewood had beaten back on April 28, 2018, with it having been 1435 days between victories for the Blues. "We did what we thought we could, so it was a really good result for the club," Inglewood coach Darrell Billett said. "It's only one win and there's still plenty of work to do, but there's promising signs there for the club. "We're really happy for the people who have stuck around the club and done it hard through a long period and have got a bit of reward. "The feeling after the game was just sensational and I don't think I've heard a footy club sing their song as loud and proud as these boys did, so they really enjoyed it and that's the main thing." MORE FOOTBALL: North Bendigo holds off improved Heathcote by 10 points in season-opener Saturday's win is the first time Inglewood has been 1-0 to start a season since 2008. "It's a great start, but one win doesn't make a season. The boys will enjoy it, but then we've got to get back to work and focus on backing up next week against Maiden Gully," Billett said. "The bigger picture is it's a 16-game season and we've won one."

