Bendigo residents will have another chance to show their support for the Ukrainian community at another rally set to be held on Saturday morning. Organisers Maree Stanley and Neil Dyson will be out in force again after their first event gained some momentum early last month. Ms Stanley said since then, the couple had been donating funds to various organisations connected to the war-torn country. MORE NEWS: An innovative Castlemaine program has helped prison inmates connect with their kids from jail "We had more than 30 people come to our last event so we're hoping to have a few more this time around," she said. "Neil and I have used the time since the rally to send some money over to the Ukraine through organisations such as UNICEF and have actually been paying for an Air BnB over there. "Even though we aren't able to stay, that's still money those families are getting." The pair has also put signs in the front window of their homes and wanted to encourage others to do the same. OTHER STORIES: "It's hard being so far away and feeling quite useless seeing all the horrible scenes from over in the Ukraine," Ms Stanley said. "But we're hoping by coming together and showing our support, we let the people know our hearts are going out to them." Ms Stanley said local politicians had shown a lot of support to the cause at the last rally and ever since. "We were happy to see Maree Edwards at our last event and thankful for all her help with this next one," she said. MORE NEWS: Kangaroo Flat withdraws senior women's team from Central Victoria Football League "Lisa Chesters has also shown her support too which has been fantastic. "We don't want this to be a political thing, even though it is in a political space, but we appreciate every bit of support." The second rally will be held at View Point near Rosalind Park from 10.30am on April 2. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/17f4f158-6f7c-4e88-be42-a54389c4e4b6.jpg/r0_52_1017_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg