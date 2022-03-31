news, local-news, news, campaspe, echuca, moama, bridge, new, regional roads victoria, victoria

The twin towns along the Murray River are set to be connected again with the new $323.7 million Echuca-Moama bridge project set to open to traffic before the Easter holidays - months ahead of schedule. Locals and visitors are being invited to enjoy an early viewing of the new river crossing - which will connect the Murray Valley Highway in Echuca with the Cobb Highway in Moama - at a special community event on Sunday, April 10. Visitors will have a unique view of the iconic bridge and enjoy the chance to walk the new road prior to opening to vehicles. MORE NEWS: 'Less than what we hoped for' federal budget criticised for women's initiatives Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Barnaby Joyce said the Echuca-Moama Bridge Project would deliver travel and economic benefits to the region. "This is a once-in-a-generation project that will transform this area, keeping commuters moving and freight flowing to our ports, helping our nation get paid for the products we produce," he said. "We've already seen its economic impact during construction, with the project supporting more than 400 direct jobs and up to 1,400 indirect jobs." Minister for Transport Infrastructure Jacinta Allan said the new river crossing would be warmly welcomed by the local community in Echuca and Moama. "The community has been waiting for decades for a second river crossing to better connect Echuca and Moama and we're delighted to be able to deliver that for them months ahead of schedule," she said. OTHER STORIES: "I look forward to standing there with the community and celebrating the opening of a landmark project that will keep Echuca and Moama moving for decades to come." New South Wales Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said one of the project's most important legacies would be creating a significant long-standing connection between NSW and Victoria. "The more than one million people who visit this popular tourist hot spot annually now will now be able to commute between both towns far more easily," he said. "In addition to boosting tourism, the project has created more than 400 direct jobs and up to 1,100 indirect jobs, with many local businesses and suppliers employed to provide ongoing services." MORE NEWS: Apiam Animal Health to establish new laboratory to develop viral vaccines in Bendigo Workers have clocked more than 640,000 hours so far on Stage 3 of the project alone. This includes more than 40,000 hours worked by apprentices, trainees and cadets, which exceeds the project's Major Projects Skills Guarantee commitment by 25 per cent. The Echuca-Moama Bridge Project is jointly funded by the Australian, Victorian and NSW governments. More information on the project can be found at regionalrailrevival.vic.gov.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/683dc3a6-8e0c-4ea9-bac8-42a37103e958.jpg/r0_276_5464_3363_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg