Kangaroo Flat withdraws senior women's team from Central Victoria Football League

news, local-news,

Kangaroo Flat Football Netball Club has made a late withdrawal from the 2022 Central Victoria Football League Women's competition. The club made the decision to pull out from the season due to low participation numbers. KFFNC president Leigh Bailey said the club was disappointed that it wasn't able to field a team. "Unfortunately it was all out of our control," he said. "Ultimately it came down to numbers. Earlier on we had around 20 players around Christmas and subsequently it's been reduced to around 10 which just isn't enough to field a team. "As a club we held a crisis meeting with footballers and staff and came to the conclusion that there was just no way we were going to be able to resolve the issue." The Roos are one of the inaugural five teams that have been active within the CVFL since its launch in 2018. Despite the previous two COVID-19 impacted seasons, the club had been one of the top teams and were grand final runners-up in 2019 to premiers Golden Square. Sport news: Bailey said the plan was to engage with members of the club to work towards returning to the competition in 2023. "We will hold a review towards the end of the year with the aim of resurrecting the team and hopefully we will be back in the competition next season," he said. Before the Roos' withdrawal the league was primed to have a record nine teams in the competition with the addition of Castlemaine which makes its debut this year. As it stands, the competition will return to eight teams: Bendigo Thunder, Castlemaine, Eaglehawk, Golden Square, Kerang, Kyneton, North Bendigo and Strathfieldsaye. CVFL league manager Nathan Williams said the competition would remain as an 18-round season. "We have decided to leave the fixture as it was before the club's decision to withdraw as the games have been set for such a long period of time and have been formatted in terms of BFNL matches, themed rounds and other events that are in place during the season," he said. "The only major change will be an extra bye that will now in place due to there being one less team." The long-awaited 2022 season kicks off this weekend with two matches. Eaglehawk is hosting North Bendigo at Canterbury Park at 12pm on Sunday and Bendigo Thunder will take on Strathfieldsaye at 2.30pm at Weeroona Oval. Related: Expanded CVFLW 2022 season to kick off on April 3 | SEASON FIXTURE Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/c41c4a5f-54e3-410b-b13e-f755f19fe433.jpg/r8_165_3229_1985_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg