news, local-news, Ukraine, Rally, Russia, peace, protest, pray, Bendigo, War

A GROUP of central Victorian residents rallied in support of Ukrainians at a peace rally held at Bendigo's Rosalind Park on Thursday night. As the invasion rages on, the corner of View and High Streets were covered in blue and yellow in support of the devastated nation. Maiden Gully resident and concerned community member Neil Dyson said it was important to show support for the Ukrainian community. MORE NEWS: Bendigo's Mandy Strickland loses 30kg, and it wasn't by 'eating less and exercising more' "We can't do anything to stop it but we can do something to show that we care," he said. "Recently, my daughter said there was nothing we can do and that's why we knew we needed to come together. "Thousands have died, many have lost their homes and have seen unspeakable things I hope we never have to experience. "We want the people of Ukraine to know our hearts ache for them." The rally was attended by more than 30 local residents with many holding signs and wearing the national colours of the country. Another community member called for peace while reading out a prayer. The rally was also attended by Bendigo West MP Maree Edwards. Ms Edwards said the fighting in Europe was a "war without justification". OTHER STORIES: "This is a war we want to see end as quickly as possible and preferably with Ukrainians free to live peacefully," she said. "These people have had their lives turned upside down and they are unable to do basic tasks and live their lives they way they should. "We support Ukraine, even from half a world away." It comes as thousands of people gathered in Melbourne's CBD, in a sign of united solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine last weekend. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/f8343004-ad31-40aa-b97f-8bf1565a3fd5.jpg/r0_201_4032_2479_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg