Here you can find today's weather, the latest news and sports updates (with photos of course) and anything quirky happening around the traps. If you have any feedback, suggestions, news tips or simply a great picture you'd love to share email us at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or message us on social media. Suggested solutions to housing affordability in RAI report Housing affordability is just one hurdle many central Victorians continue to face as they battle the rising cost of living. In an effort to combat this, the Regional Australia Institute has released a suite of solutions to increase the supply of more affordable and appropriate housing across regional Australia to meet current and future demand. A Regional New Home Loan Guarantee, incentives for regional tradespeople, easing restrictions on relocatable homes, building more medium-density and social housing are among the measures proposed in the RAI's latest discussion paper Building the Good Life - Meeting the demand for regional housing. RAI chief executive Liz Ritchie and the Victorian Minister for Regional Development Mary-Anne Thomas, launched the Institute's discussion paper at the Regions Rising event at the All Season's Resort in Bendigo on Monday. Greater Bendigo active cases see sharp drop, daily coronavirus cases rise Afternoon Bendigo, Maddy here. I'm bringing you the latest coronavirus update from the Department of Health. Greater Bendigo has recorded 224 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, 11 more than yesterday. While daily case numbers rose in comparison to Tuesday, active cases saw a sharp decline of 95, now sitting at 1341. According to data from the Department of Health surrounding shires also recorded new cases of coronavirus. Macedon Ranges reported 97 new cases, with it's active cases rising by 10 to 502. Campaspe shire recorded 56 new cases overnight, while Central Goldfields reported 33 and Mount Alexander 31. Ganawarra and Loddon shires both recorded 10 additional cases overnight and Buloke shire reported 14 new coronavirus cases. Victoria records more than 11,000 new cases, seven COVID-related deaths Good morning Bendigo, Alex Gretgrix here! After a few days off I'm back to give you the latest COVID-19 statistics, hot off the twitter feed. Victoria has recorded seven COVID-related deaths and 11,749 new cases on Wednesday. Cases from the last 24 hours take the total number of Victoria's active infections to 58,488. There are 280 coronavirus patients in Victorian hospitals. Of those people, 18 are in intensive care units and five are on ventilators. On the vaccine front, 65.4 per cent of Victorian adults have now received three vaccine doses and around 94.3 per cent of those aged 12 and older have received at least two. Of the new cases, 7920 were detected through rapid antigen tests, and 3829 through PCR tests. Have you seen Maraia? Bendigo woman Maraia has been missing since November 10, 2021. Police and family have concerns for her welfare due to a medical condition. Anyone who sights Maraia is urged to call Bendigo Police Station on 5448 1300. Frosty but the sun is out! Good morning, Bendigo, political reporter Neve Brissenden here, kicking off the blog this morning. As you might imagine, I've got a big day ahead of me. I'll be bringing you all the ins and outs of the federal budget and what it means for central Victorians. Weather today is a bit chillier, but Bendigo should reach a sunny top of 23 degrees. Around the region Echuca will hit a top of 25, while Castlemaine will reach 21 and Kyneton 18. What's happening? The federal budget was the big news of the evening, as treasurer Josh Frydenberg handed down the coalition's pre-election spend last night. Amongst the winners were motorists (the fuel excise was finally cut), parents, tradies and small business owners. Despite big spends in some areas, there was minimal investment for young people, the climate and first home buyers. We'll bring you a local snapshot later in the day. In other news, the Bendigo Advertiser launched the trailer of our new podcast, The Takeaway. Hosted by Chris Pedler, each week you'll hear the story of one central Victorian, as they unpack everything from queer icons to new scientific developments. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

