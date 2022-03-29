COVID cases stabilise in Greater Bendigo, Bendigo Advertiser to launch podcast

news, local-news,

Greater Bendigo has recorded 213 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, a stabilisation on Monday's cases. The cases bring the active numbers in the community to 1,436. The majority of cases were tied to the 3550, 3551 and 3555 postcodes. Surrounding shires also reported new cases overnight. According to data from the Department of Health indicates Macedon Ranges recorded 91 new cases in the last 24 hours, the shires active cases now sitting at 492. Campaspe Shire, Central Goldfields and Mount Alexander recorded 61, 29 and 21 new cases respectively. Loddon Shire reported 19 new coronavirus cases, while Gannawarra noted 13 and Buloke 11. The Takeaway, the Advertiser's latest project Behind the scenes, the team here has been hard at work on several projects for our loyal readers, the first being a social issues podcast The Takeaway. Hosted by reporter Chris Pedler, The Takeaway features people from around central Victoria sharing their stories - the good, bad and inbetween - and how as a community we can help make things better. To kick off, episode one features Bendigo LGBTQIA+ advocate and member John Richards joined Chris to chat about the Pride Festival, the importance of diverse icons in history and the evolution of the queer experience in Bendigo. FYI, the V/Line is running some replacement coaches Hey guys, Maddy here, just heard from this Friday to Monday (April 1 to April 4), some of the V/Line Bendigo trains will be replaced with coaches. The replacements are due to the West Gate Tunnel project and it's unclear how many trains will be swapped out for coaches. I won't lie to you guys I did get a few April Fool's vibes after I saw the tweet, however, considering the coaches will be running all weekend it's probably safe to say it's legit. If you want to get the latest notifications about the Bendigo V/Line you can follow them on Twitter or refresh this nifty little blog. Victoria records 10,916 COVID cases Victoria has seen another 10,916 new COVID-19 cases since Monday. The state now has 57,372 active cases. Sadly, five people also died from the virus on Monday. The new cases were made up of 8,324 reported rapid-antigen tests and 2,592 positive PCR results. Health workers tested 25,350 people for COVID-19 on Monday. Monday also saw the Department of Health recording 8,739 people were in hospital due to the virus including 21 in ICU and six on ventilators. Greater Bendigo recorded new 215 cases on Saturday taking the city's active cases to 1539. Other central Victorian councils that recorded new cases included Macedon Ranges (63), Campaspe (29) Central Goldfields (24), Mount Alexander (23), Loddon (10), Gannawarra (8) and Buloke (6). Cases from yesterday also included premier Daniel Andrews. Mr Andrews announced he tested positive from a rapid antigen test (RAT) on Monday morning after developing mild symptoms including a sore throat and mild temperature. Sun on the horizon! Good morning, Bendigo, political reporter Neve Brissenden here, kicking off the blog this morning. Weather-wise we're set for a cracking sunny day with a top of 29 degrees! It's currently 14 degrees. The rest of the week looks pretty chilly so this may well be our last chance for t-shirt weather - make the most of it if you can. On this day Interesting one today, especially given the next round of peace-talks between Russia and Ukraine are set to begin in Turkey today. Here you can find today's weather, the latest news and sports updates (with photos of course) and anything quirky happening around the traps. If you have any feedback, suggestions, news tips or simply a great picture you'd love to share email us at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or message us on social media.

