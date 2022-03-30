Have you seen Bendigo woman Maraia?

news, local-news,

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing Bendigo woman Maraia. The 22-year-old was last seen in Bendigo on 10 November last year and then moved to the Sydney area. TODAYS LIVE BLOG: Frosty but the sun is out! Police and family have concerns for her welfare due to a medical condition. An image of Maraia has been released in the hope someone recognises her and can provide information on her current whereabouts. Anyone who sights Maraia is urged to call Bendigo Police Station on 5448 1300. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

