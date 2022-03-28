news, local-news,

This week the Bendigo Advertiser launches the first of what we hope will be a number of new podcasts based out of our newsroom. Our first podcast, titled The Takeaway, will be released fortnightly and speak different central Victorian people about their careers, the social issues in their fields and the work they do - all in the time it takes for their dream takeaway meal to be "prepared". Host Chris Pedler has been a journalist with the Bendigo Addy since 2009. Read more: Daniel Andrews tests positive for COVID-19 Through the podcast, he hopes to highlighting the talent, stories and social issues in central Victoria by embracing an audio medium, which has not typically been used in regional newspapers. "Topics could be anything from arts and entertainment support to homelessness to funding for specific sectors," Pedler said. "As well as looking at the issues - and what we can "take away" from them - we talk with the interviewee about their life, career and their favourite takeaway plans." Starting off with the guest's takeaway order - from anywhere in time and space - conversations will focus on our guest's career, how and why they arrived in Bendigo, the issues of their field and what they would like see done to improve those issues. Our first episode will see Bendigo Pride Festival and LGBTIQA+ advocate John Richards go back to the 80s for his order while talking about issues the queer community still face each day in Australia. "When you're queer, you spend so much time having to work out what is safe to say and what isn't safe to say," he said. "So if a taxi driver says something to me, do I mentioned my husband or do I let him assume I am heterosexual. Read more: Profits triple but health insurance costs to rise at the end of the week "It's exhausting the amount of time (queer) people have to spend working out their safety on a moment-by-moment basis. "I would just like people to not make so many assumptions. Be a bit more open in who you think you're meeting or what that person's story is. "Because that's always the frustration. I think all of us know that experience." Other topics set to be discussed in The Takeaway's first series include science, careers in theatre, women's health, the arts and rural doctors. The Takeaway will be released fortnightly through the Bendigo Advertiser website along with a feature story. It is a Bendigo Advertiser and Australian Community Media production. If you know a central Victorian personality who would suit The Takeaway, email addynews@bendigoadvertiser.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/e3800b38-571c-44ab-831e-3835165f6f3e.jpg/r0_203_3955_2438_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg