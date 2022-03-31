whats-on, family-kids,

Writing historical fiction stories for primary school-aged children was never planned, but Katrina Nannestad is glad she did. Nannestad's newest book Rabbit, Solider, Angel, Thief is set in World War Two and follows a young Russian boy named Sasha who is taken in by soldiers and serves in a non-combat role after he is left on his own when his village is destroyed by German troops. It has now been nominated for this year's Children's Book Council of Australia book of the year awards. READ MORE: New home revealed for immunisation services in Central Goldfields shire "I am really excited it has been shortlisted," Nannestad said. "It shows people a new story they are not familiar with. I want to have an impact and leave people with sense of satisfaction and hope." The Sedgwick author has found her stories give a chance for children and adults to connect as the young readers ask questions about the story or how it makes them feel. "Books are a great way to introduce topics," Nannestad said. "Certainly in the middle grades, children are ready to look at the bigger world. "As a writer you always need to have in mind the first audience is children. As a child I thought a lot of books were too high brow or austere. But good writing, good stories, well developed characters, a rollicking or emotional tale appeals across the ages. "Historical fiction deals with war, loss and trauma. It's great if it appeals to adults because they can share the story with children and provide opportunities for discussion and a chance to ask about the story or feelings." It is not lost on Nannestad that Rabbit, Soldier, Angel, Thief and her previous work, We Are Wolves - about German siblings left orphaned and homeless after WWII - has become a topical tale as the Russian-Ukrainian War developed. "It's tragic they have become topical but I am grateful in a way because the premise is that in war there are good people on both sides of any conflict," she said. "People do terrible things on both sides but there are good people as well. "When you talk to humanity, people just want to be in peace at home and have happiness with family." Nannestad's historical fiction works came about when she stumbled on articles about child soldiers in World War II. "It was a bit by accident," she said. "Generally, I write humour, action, adventure and mystery. But I came across an article on the Wolfskinder and was fascinated. I became fascinated and liked the idea of sharing lesser known aspects of WWII. "I found a story about Serge, the youngest child, I think he was between six and eight years old, when he joined the Red Army. He wasn't the only one. There were a number of children orphaned in the violence of war and they were often taken along so they were fed and had shelter. "It's horrid but it's one of situations where the normal order of things was turned upside down." OTHER STORIES: Nannestad has been a full-time writer for 12 years after having her first book published 20 years ago. She comes from a primary school teaching background and moved to the Bendigo region 22 years ago. "People ask why so many teachers are now authors. I's because we know our audience and what interests them," she said. "My first book, I got lucky. I hit the mark. But I didn't have the skill-set or was developed enough to be at a standard that warranted being consistently published. "Writing is a skill. The more you do it, the better get at it. All those years I tried, practiced and learned the craft. After eight or nine years I found I had enough practice. "It is a misconception - the same as artwork - that you either have got or you haven't. It is a skill. Like other things, people try and practice for years or decades to get to an elite standard."

