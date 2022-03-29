news, local-news,

BENDIGO parents who need help affording nappies are being given a leg up by the ANZ Bank this month. The bank is collecting donations at its Mitchell Street branch for The Nappy Collective - a non-profit organisation which helps vulnerable Australian children. Branch manager and father-of-two Louis Meyer and his wife are expecting a third baby in June. He has calculated that nappies and formula could account for 20 per cent of his family's grocery budget. "They are very expensive essential items," he said. MORE NEWS: Loddon area struggles the most with childcare shortage; report Mr Meyer said the bank had also given The Nappy Collective a financial grant to help support its goal of distributing more than 500,000 nappies to families experiencing hardship. "The ANZ has a Community Foundation program where staff can donate $1 and the bank will match it with $2. The Nappy Collective was selected for a monetary grant from that," he said. "We hope that people will be able to add a packet to their trolley on their next supermarket trip and drop it off at the bank to help us support this cause." The Nappy Collective intends to give local donations of nappies to Sunshine Bendigo, which will distribute them to vulnerable families. The organisation has estimated that as many as 150,000 families around Australia experienced 'nappy stress' each year. MORE NEWS: Police concerned opportunistic fuel theft crimes may rise as petrol prices climb "Nappy stress is the experience of families not having enough nappies to change their children as often as they need to," the organisation stated. "It can have serious negative impacts on the health and well-being of parents and children. For families experiencing financial hardship, homelessness or escaping domestic abuse, nappies are often an unaffordable essential." Mr Meyer said the donation drive was accepting new, or opened but unused, packets of nappies for the next couple of weeks. The branch is at 91 Mitchell Street, Bendigo. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

