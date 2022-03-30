news, local-news, news, central goldfields, health, council, maryborough, immunisation, vaccines, goldfields family centre

Central Goldfields Council's Immunisation service now has a new, dedicated home at the Goldfields Family Centre in Maryborough. The service has been expanded to ensure all infants, children, young people, pregnant women, older adults, and special risk groups have equal access to a quality and convenient immunisation service - some of which are provided for free as per the National Immunisation Program Schedule. Central Goldfields mayor Chris Meddows-Taylor said he expected many residents might not even be aware the council offered an immunisation service. MORE NEWS: Bendigo council passes new cultural and diversity plan "It's such a valuable and important service that works to reduce the spread of infections diseases in our community. Never has that been more important than in the current pandemic environment," he said. "It's wonderful to see the new set up at the Goldfields Family Centre - I have no doubt this will give the service more prominence and being in the centre of town with plenty of car parking, it will certainly help make it more convenient." Central Goldfields Shire Immunisation co-ordinator Hannah Castles said the new dedicated space was a positive step forward for the service. "We're proud of our new space - it's inviting and welcoming and I'm sure it's going to make getting an immunisation more accessible and appealing for our residents," she said. OTHER STORIES: "With the flu season almost upon us, we'll be hosting a number of vaccination sessions on different times and days so that we can sure as many people in our community are protected." The Maternal and Child Health Service will also change as part of the new approach with the service no longer offering infant/childhood immunisations during their key age and stage visits. Instead families will be able to make a dedicated appointment through the Immunisation Service at the Goldfields Family Centre. Central Goldfields Shire Maternal and Child Health co-ordinator Courtney Noonan said the change would enable a more child and family focused appointment. "Taking immunisations out of our key age and stage visits means our families can spend more time talking with their Maternal and Child Health nurse about their family's wellbeing," she said. "We found that often the immunisation part of the appointment took up a large portion of the appointment time. MORE NEWS: Regional Australia Institute releases solutions for affordable and appropriate housing at Bendigo event "We also know that parents and carers can feel quite anxious about their child's vaccination and so, keeping them separate, means we'll have an opportunity to better understand how we can support their child's growth and development." Throughout the year, a series of community immunisation sessions - with both drop-in and appointment options - will be offered at various community venues across the shire, including Dunolly, Carisbrook, Talbot, Bealiba and Maryborough. Session times will vary to ensure all people can come along, including out-of-business hours options. To make a booking for an immunisation, including the Flu (influenza) vaccination program, visit centralgoldfields.vic.gov.au/immunisation, email immunisation@cgoldshire.vic.gov.au or call the council's Immunisation Coordinator on 0428 894 724. To make an appointment with the Maternal and Child team call the Goldfields Family Centre on 5461 6550 The Goldfields Family Centre is located at 110 Napier Street, Maryborough. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/4e1157fe-27c5-4d0b-a9f7-cf9e2eb2a08b.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg