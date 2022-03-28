news, local-news, frydenberg, bag, elvis

THE CITY of Greater Bendigo is campaigning for a Bendigo Art Gallery upgrade on the eve of the Federal budget, while education money emerges atop multiple wish lists. Chief executive Craig Niemann hopes gallery money will be set aside even if the project is unlikely to appear as a line item in 2022/23 budget papers. "It's relatively early days but it would be lovely to see a commitment from the federal government," he said. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is preparing to hand down his budget on Thursday night. More news: Greater Bendigo daily coronavirus cases spike, active case numbers not so much The council believes a revamped gallery could bring an extra 60,000 people a year. It would also help cement the city's reputation for blockbuster exhibitions like the current Elvis celebration. It endorsed plans for a $28 million redevelopment last year. That would include $21 million from state or federal funding pools. The council has launched an application for federal money through the Building Better Regions fund. The council hopes the federal government will keep topping up money in those sorts of programs. They are ideal for projects that needs money from all levels of governments, Mr Niemann said. The council also wants to see more money funneled into funding pools set aside for roads and other community infrastructure. It is also lobbying other levels of government for cash to upgrade the Golden Dragon Museum and create a sorely-needed business park in Marong. More generally, the council wants to see funding for Calder Highway upgrades and action on a university sector ravaged by the pandemic. "Getting universities back up and running, with students on site, helps fill those jobs in hospitality and other areas," Mr Niemann said. More news: Bendigo Advertiser to launch new podcast series Bendigo Senior Secondary College principal Dale Pearce is hoping government schools will reap budget benefits. "In the long term I would still like to see some attention to funding of government schools," he said. "But I can't imagine there is going to be additional provision for that in the budget this year." Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters wants cost of living relief for central Victorians.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Tom.OCallaghan/fdb9bf20-1416-49c3-b2fb-33dd775c9d92.jpg/r0_83_5568_3229_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg