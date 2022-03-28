news, local-news,

Greater Bendigo has recorded 215 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, a sharp increase from Saturday's 161 cases. Despite this rise in new cases in the region, there are only 80 more active cases than Saturday, 1539. The majority of cases were tied to the 3550, 3551 and 3555 postcodes. Surrounding shires also reported new cases overnight. According to data from the Department of Health indicates Macedon Ranges recorded 63 new cases in the last 24 hours, the shires active cases now sitting at 515. Campaspe Shire, Central Goldfields and Mount Alexander recorded 29, 24 and 23 new cases respectively. Loddon Shire reported 10 new coronavirus cases, while Gannawarra noted eight and Buloke six. Victorian premier positive for COVID Have you heard, Daniel Andrews has tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, according to a press release the Victorian premier is only suffering mild symptoms at this point. It's probably a good time to remind you all, however, if you do test positive for COVID-19 and your symptoms are mild (i.e. don't require immediate medical assistance) there are several things you can do. If it's not an emergency please don't call triple zero (the ambos). Instead, check out how to manage your symptoms safely at home. Personally, a few friends of mine who have had COVID and felt their symptoms worsening said they found Nurse on Call incredibly helpful and reassuring. No deaths recorded in statewide stats Victoria recorded 8,739 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. This is a rise in daily cases compared to Saturday's numbers, in some good news, there were zero lives lost. Currently, there are more than 50,000 active cases. Slowly but surely our booster rate is on the rise with 65.2 per cent of eligible Victorians - people over the age of 18 - now triple jabbed. Of people across the state older than 12, 94.3 per cent have received two doses of coronavirus vaccine. 252 Victorians are in hospital, 21 of those in the ICU. Good morning Greater Bendigo! It's a bit of a slow Monday for me personally - most often are - but it's great to jump on the keys and bring you On the go Bendigo. I'm Maddy, the digital journalist here at the Advertiser and while I often work a bit more behind the scenes, while our health reporter the wonderful Alex Gretgrix is on a few days leave after a busy weekend I thought I'd bring you the latest statewide COVID update. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a high fire danger warning for today with temperatures expected to peak at 30 degrees. It has recommended sun protection between 10.30am and 4.10pm. The UV index is expected to reach six. While today is expected to be partly cloudy, the bureau has noted it will be sunnier tomorrow, so I'd say enjoy the breeze and whatever cloud cover appears today.

