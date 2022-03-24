news, local-news, news, covid-19, updates, weather, sport, get up to date

For the latest news updates refresh this page. As we all start to return to the familiarity of busy living - or living busy for some of us - the Advertiser has decided to re-launch our old blog On the go Bendigo. Here you can find today's weather, the latest news and sports updates (with photos of course) and anything quirky happening around the traps. If you have any feedback, suggestions, news tips or simply a great picture you'd love to share email us at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or message us on social media. Greater Bendigo records 286 new COVID cases Greater Bendigo's COVID cases have risen slightly as the city recorded 286 new cases on Wednesday. Active cases in the municipality are now at 1449. Following Greater Bendigo, Macedon Ranges had the next highest number of daily cases with 99. Campaspe Shire recorded 62 new cases and Central Goldfields recorded nine. Around the region, Mount Alexander (14), Gannawarra (5), Loddon (11) and Buloke (7) all recorded cases. Japanese encephalitis virus detected at one new piggery in northern Victoria Here's another health update for you with the latest on Japanese encephalitis in the northern parts of the state. While we can't confirm which LGA the newest detection has been found, Agriculture Victoria has detected JEV at one new piggery in one of the local government areas in northern Victoria. The virus has also been confirmed in piggeries in New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia. Detections have been confirmed at a total of 15 properties in the Wangaratta, Moira, Greater Shepparton, Campaspe, Gannawarra, Loddon, Greater Bendigo and Northern Grampians LGAs. Victoria to be location of Australia's new Moderna vaccine facility Exciting news coming from the world of health this morning with Victoria announced as the home for Australia's new Moderna vaccine facility. While we're not sure exactly where it will be built, we hope Bendigo might get a look in. Victoria will have the southern hemisphere's first mRNA vaccine manufacturing hub in a new agreement with pharmaceutical giant Moderna. The research and development hub will be based at a location yet to be decided, and serve as the headquarters for the company's operations in Australia, Southeast Asia and Oceania. Construction will start by the end of 2022 and production is expected from 2024. Victoria records more than 10,000 new cases as hospitalisations rise by one Alex Gretgrix here - your health reporter - with the latest COVID news from across the state. I'll be on throughout the day and will try to bring you the most up-to-date news from around the grounds. You can contact me via email at alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au or via Twitter. Victoria has recorded 11 COVID-related deaths and 10,259 new cases. Cases from the last 24 hours take the total number of Victoria's active infections to 53,763. There are 244 coronavirus patients in Victorian hospitals, down from 256 a day earlier. Of those people, 25 are in intensive care units and two are receiving ventilation. On the vaccine front, 64 per cent of Victorian adults have now received three vaccine doses and around 94 per cent of those aged 12 and older have received at least two. Of the new cases, 6865 were detected through rapid antigen tests, and 3394 through PCR tests. It comes as Greater Bendigo recorded 271 new COVID cases on Monday. Active cases in the municipality are now at 1323. Good morning Greater Bendigo! I'm Neve Brissenden, the political reporter for the Addy, and the journo in charge of bringing you the latest updates this morning. You can get in contact with me at neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au or via my Twitter. It's a beautiful autumn morning today in Bendigo and true to form currently the region is experiencing a slightly frosty 11 degrees. It will be mostly sunny today with a top of 24 degrees at around 4pm, no chance of rain but some light winds are to be expected. A perfect day for a picnic in the park. Have you seen Nathan? Police are appealing for assistance to locate a missing Huntly man, Nathan. The 33-year-old was last seen in Strathdale on Wednesday evening. Nathan was last seen at the All Seasons Hotel in Strathdale about 7.30pm on Wednesday March 23. If you sight him or have any information on his whereabouts please contact Bendigo police station on 5448 1300. Woolies carpark up for a trim Woolworths is reconsidering the lay-out of the new Golden Square carpark. It has asked councils permission to convert nine spots to three in order to make room for a direct to boot service. The supermarket's planning consultants said the changes would have an insignificant impact on the car park that would still have close to 200 car parks. with Australian Associated Press Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

