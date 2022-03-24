news, local-news, news, health, JEV, japanese encephalitis, northern victoria, greater bendigo, campaspe, loddon

Agriculture Victoria has detected Japanese encephalitis virus at one new piggery in one of the local government areas in northern Victoria. The virus has also been confirmed in piggeries in New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia. Detections have been confirmed at a total of 15 properties in the Wangaratta, Moira, Greater Shepparton, Campaspe, Gannawarra, Loddon, Greater Bendigo and Northern Grampians LGAs. MORE NEWS: Animals for adoption in central Victoria: Week of March 23, 2022 | Photos Agriculture Victoria is working closely with both the pig and horse industries in response to the disease with a number of suspected cases currently under investigation. Agriculture Victoria's incident management team continues to work closely with industry, conducting surveillance activities and providing advice and information to farmers, livestock and horse owners. Infection is not spread directly from pigs to people, and there is no risk to humans from eating pig meat. In general, spread is through the movement of migratory water birds and through the movement of infected mosquitoes, often over long distances. It does not usually spread directly from animal to animal (i.e. it is not considered contagious). OTHER STORIES: Victorians are being reminded to protect themselves from mosquito bites particularly when we are spending time outdoors. Japanese Encephalitis vaccines are recommended for people at a higher risk of exposure to the virus, such as those working with pigs. All people should undertake measures to reduce exposure to mosquitos. For more information about Japanese Encephalitis virus and animals visit Agriculture Victoria's website at agriculture.vic.gov.au/biosecurity/animal-diseases/general-livestock-diseases/japanese-encephalitis For more information about Japanese Encephalitis virus and human health contact your GP or phone NURSE-ON-CALL on 1300 606 024, or go to health.vic.gov.au/jev

