Nine-year-old hospitalised after being hit by car in Epsom declared stable

news, local-news,

UPDATE 4.30PM A Bendigo Health spokesperson has confirmed the nine-year-old girl who was struck by a car on Wednesday morning has been declared stable. The incident occurred before 8.30am in Epsom. READ MORE: Dangerous paedophile will be locked up for at least ten years EARLIER A nine-year-old girl has spent the morning at Bendigo Health after she was struck by a vehicle in Epsom on Wednesday morning. A car was travelling slowly through heavy traffic along Howard Street when the girl dashed across the Midland Highway intersection and the vehicle hit her. The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bendigo Health for assessment. MORE NEWS: Ash Barty announces retirement from tennis Bendigo Highway Patrol were called to the collision at approximately 8.30am. Leading Senior Constable Todd Deary said all parties were lucky and the driver was not at fault. "The driver didn't have time to slow down," he said, "he just knocked her and did not run her over - which was really lucky." OTHER STORIES: "It looks like the driver will be cleared of any wrongdoing." The incident was one of number of crashes on Howard Street today, including a collision involving an Australia Post van. Police are urging drivers and pedestrians to take care in the area, particularly when supervising children.

