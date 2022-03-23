news, local-news, Epsom, Intersection, Howard Street, crash, bendigo

AN Australia Post van was involved in a two vehicle collision on Howard Street in Ascot this morning. A red P-plater sedan driven by an 18 year old Ascot woman failed to give way at the intersection and collided with the van. The driver of the van was on shift at the time and was treated by paramedics on scene for minor injuries - including a cut to his ear. Related: Developers propose plans to improve dangerous Midland Highway and Howard Street intersection in Epsom Highway patrol conducted drug and alcohol testing and investigations are ongoing. More to come. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

