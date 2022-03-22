news, local-news, strath, strathfieldsaye road, bendigo, council

DEVELOPERS want to turn vacant land on Strathfieldsaye's main strip into townhouses, offices and a food venue. They have lodged plans for the estimated $2 million development of 928 Wellington Street with the City of Greater Bendigo. The developers want permission to construct a food and drinks venue in one building, along with three shops in the half of the property closest to the road. They would build three semi-detached houses with a total of 16 car parking spaces throughout the site. The buildings would be two-storeys high. The food venue would be closest to the road and include a second-storey deck. Design plans and artwork for the deck suggest it would not overlook anyone's yards. The food venue would be able to operate from 6am or 7am until 9pm or 10pm, depending on the day of the week. Developers have told the council that the site's planning overlays support commercial sites associated with medium density housing, while avoiding heavier industry and retail uses. They say their proposal would introduce a mixture of housing and business to a site that borders different zones of Strathfieldsaye. Businesses would be located closest to the retail centre of the suburb and homes nearer to residential areas, the developers said. That would minimise the risk of people in nearby housing, some of which are currently being built, from problems sometimes linked to commercial properties. The land sits across a path from the Strathfieldsaye Community Church. Developers said their designs pay respect to that building through the use of reclaimed bricks and gabled roof forms. All proposed buildings would have a modern design that complemented each other, the developers have told the council. The City of Greater Bendigo is currently considering the proposal.

