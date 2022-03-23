news, local-news, news, subscriberonly, court

A PAEDOPHILE who abused his stepsons and was deemed a serious risk to the community will spend at least a decade behind bars. The man was charged with multiple counts of committing an indecent act with a child under 16, sexual penetration of a child, incest by a step parent of a stepchild, and sexual assault of a 16/ 17 year old under their care or supervision. "The gravity of this offending cannot - in my opinion - cannot be overstated," Judge Mark Dean said on Wednesday. "You preyed upon them (two boys) for a period of 14 years to satisfy your criminal sexual urges." MORE NEWS: Auspost van hit in Ascot collision Judge Dean sentenced the man to 14 years in jail, with non-parole period of 10 years. He will be on the sex offenders registry for life. The man had abused the two boys in his care over a period of about a decade, starting in 2002, during times when their mother was out of the house. The offences started when the boys were aged between eight and 10 years old. The offender appeared via videolink from custody wearing a green shirt and was silent for the duration of the hearing but hung his head and looked down when he was handed the lengthy jail sentence. "This sentence must be calculated to protect children from predators like you," Judge Dean said. He said if it were not for the man's guilty plea, he would have imposed a sentence of 18 years jail, with non-parole period of 14 years. The court was told the offender's childhood was disrupted by moving, social and speech difficulties, and that he had an abusive stepfather of his own. OTHER STORIES: "Your mother partnered with a man who was violent to you,'' Judge Dean said. He said he accepted the abuse had a detrimental effect on the man, although he had not been a victim of sexual abuse himself. He said the man's background and formative years were not profoundly traumatic and there was nothing that could be linked to his offending behaviour. Judge Dean said the man had experienced some alcohol and drug issues, but did not have an intellectual disability. The court heard the man had been diagnosed with a paedophilia disorder, lacked social skills which explained some of his behaviour, and was assessed as having a moderate to high risk of sexual recidivism. Read more: Pride flag mural to be repainted this weekend The Judge said a psychologist's report concluded that the man derived sexual gratification from his crimes and had no insight into the seriousness of the harm he had caused. The court heard that the man said to the psychologist the children consented to the offending, which the psychologist found problematic. Judge Dean said the man's crimes were of the 'upmost seriousness', had breached trust, and his conduct must be punished and denounced by the court. The man has already served 139 days of pre sentence detention, making him eligble for parole in nine years and six months. Lifeline: 13 11 14 Domestic Violence Hotline: 1800 600 636 Kids Helpline: 1800 551 800 Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

