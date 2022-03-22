news, local-news,

THE Progress Pride Flag mural on the forecourt of Bendigo Town Hall will be repainted this weekend. The installation comes as Greater Bendigo joined other councils around Australia such as the City of Sydney and City of Port Phillip to install public street art to celebrate the LGBTIQA+ communities. More news: The artwork was originally installed in the lead up to the Bendigo Pride Festival. City of Greater Bendigo director strategy and growth Steve Hamilton said the updated mural would have a life span of one to two years similar to past murals on the forecourt. "The updated mural will be completed while the Pride Festival is still going strong, so it will be a popular attraction in the city centre with its renewed vibrancy and colour," he said. "The flag demonstrates that Greater Bendigo is an inclusive and welcoming city and the updated mural will continue to have pride of place in front of the Bendigo Town Hall." Mr Hamilton said there had been quality issues with the mural after its completion. "The mural is an important acknowledgment of and support for the LGBTQIA+ community and the City soon became aware that the mural's condition was an issue and needed to be addressed to meet quality standards for public artworks," he said. Other news: "Public art creatives Nacho Station will update the mural, and works will run from Friday evening until Sunday evening, but the site will remain closed until 6am Monday March 28 to allow for the paint to dry. "The intersection of Hargreaves Street and Bull Street will be closed to traffic for the duration of the works. Impact on parking will be minimised as much as possible and pedestrian access will not be affected. "Local traders will be informed about the temporary road closure. Drivers are encouraged to park in neighbouring streets including Mundy Street and Lyttleton Terrace to access shops, cafes and pubs close to the Town Hall. The works are scheduled from 5pm Friday to Monday, March 28 at 6am.

