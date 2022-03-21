news, local-news,

A LONG GULLY man has had his motorcycle impounded and will face court after he was allegedly caught riding an unsafe and unregistered bike. Bendigo Police said on Saturday, March 19 at around 2pm, police observed two unregistered motorbikes riding around the Huntly residential area. More crime news: Police say one rider failed to stop, however the other rider was stopped and spoken to by police. A 21-year-old Long Gully man was intercepted by police and had his motorbike impounded for a period of 30 days at a cost of $1300, in relation to his offending. He will be summonsed to appear at the Bendigo Magistrates Court for the charges of Unlicensed Riding and Riding an Unregistered and Unsafe Motor Vehicle on a Road. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

