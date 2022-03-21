news, local-news, news, good cause, world's greatest shave, fundraiser, bendigo, health, hofmann engineering

Fundraising fanatics Hofmann Engineering Bendigo have been at it again, raising money for another great cause last week. Staff on the city site committed to losing their locks - some shaving their heads all together - in order to give funds to the World's Greatest Shave on March 16. Office assistant Makeelie Dowton decided she would take off all her hair after friends made the "big commitment" recently. MORE NEWS: Bendigo's big weekend in pictures "I originally had only committed to cutting my hair to my shoulders, I was too scared to make such a huge commitment," she said. "A couple of weeks after saying yes, my beautiful friend and her siblings shaved their head for their mum who is currently being treated for breast cancer. "After seeing the video they had made capturing the moment, I came to the realisation that yes it will be a couple of years before my hair is back to where it was but I am blessed enough that it will grow back, others aren't as lucky." After being approached by the team in WA to join the crusade, E-Business development manager Virginia Peters said the Bendigo staff couldn't say no. "We couldn't not get behind her so we have made this event our main fundraiser for 2022," she said. "We had an amazing team of people across various positions shaving, cutting or colouring their hair to raise funds to help eliminate blood cancers." OTHER STORIES: Ms Dowton said when company officials said they would match Bendigo's donating efforts, she was pleased. "It is amazing to finally be working for a company that is so committed to not only growing their own business but the community around them too," she said. "I am very grateful to be working for such an employee/community first company." In total, the Bendigo team managed to raise $16,544.25, which made up part of the $33,088.50 from the entire company. The funds will be used to make wigs for those with cancer or to create hair booms which soak up oil spills on land and sea.

