A number of coronavirus cases related to the Bendigo Theatre Company have forced a change in the production schedule for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory's information night and auditions were due to be held this week until COVID forced them to be moved to April. The information night will now go ahead on Monday, April 4, with auditions being held between Friday, April 8 and Sunday, April 10. Read more: Victorian COVID cases rise but no lives lost Production manager Vern Wall said while Victoria has curtailed coronavirus severity, it was a reminder that COVID-19 hasn't gone away. "It is very frustrating but it is something we can manage and work around," he said. "It is better to find these cases now rather than half-way through auditions. "It hurts much more when we are in the theatre and have to shut shows down or can only put part of an audience in." Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is BTC's major production for the 2022 theatre season. It will be the first time BTC collaborates and performs with its youth theatre group Tribe during a show. Read more: Priscilla Presley officially opens Bendigo Art Gallery's Elvis exhibition Mr Wall said he hoped the interest in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory would grow even further ahead of the rescheduled auditions. "There seems to be a fair bit of interest and we are hoping that will be maintained," he said. "We apologise for (the changes) but are looking forward to seeing people on April 4."

