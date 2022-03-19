news, local-news,

GROWING up in the 90s in Melbourne gave Martin Balsim a front row seat to Elvis movies every weekend, and the lessons he learnt along the way have certainly stuck with him. "Viva Las Vegas is my favourite," he said. The daytime television airwaves on Saturdays and Sundays were drenched with Elvis's movie catalogue, from Jailhouse Rock to Blue Hawaii. With nothing but free-to-air viewing available in the early 90s the choice was easy, but Balsim still looks back on it with joy. "My whole family loves Elvis. The movies, the music - everything," he said. Related: Bendigo secures the Lost Trades Fair for three more years Martin is part of the third generation of the well known Balsim fashion family, which has made its name in handmade custom leather clothing in Australia and abroad. It has a shop in Glenhuntly and is well recognised for its Luxe Fashion Studio brand. To celebrate the launch of the Elvis - Direct From Graceland exhibition this weekend, Martin and his uncle Bill have designed and hand crafted a leather jacket worthy of the king himself. It took six days to create and there isn't another one like it. "We searched through Google and Pinterest to get inspiration for the jacket. Elvis had one like ours and it was a magenta-blue, but the closest leather we had in the workshop was ocean blue so we decided to go ahead with that." The work was done by hand from the drawing to riveting and stud trims which were beaten on. "Together - it took Bill and I six non-stop days of working," Balsim said. The jacket will be on display at the Lost Trades Fair at the Bendigo Racecourse this weekend, where Balsim's fashion brand will have a stall and give demonstrations of its time honoured craft. Balsim says he is looking forward to the fair and his greatest hope is that Priscilla Presley will drop in to inspect the work when she visits Bendigo for the launch of the exhibition.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/151787975/f9834f72-c5d6-4ee3-bfe8-7e287af4224c_rotated_270.jpg/r0_948_3024_2657_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg