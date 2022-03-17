news, local-news, news, duck, hunting, goulburn murray water, lake eppalock, bendigo, northern victoria, central victoria

Goulburn-Murray Water is reminding duck hunters to be aware of designated hunting areas at the water corporation's lakes, dams and reservoirs. The Victorian duck hunting season opened at 8am on Wednesday, March 16 and will close 30 minutes after sunset on Monday, June 13. GMW Water Storage Services acting general manager Sam Green reminded hunters to be aware and respectful of other water users and residents who used the waterways for a range of activities. MORE NEWS: New three-year agreement reached between Lost Trades Fair and City of Greater Bendigo "We ask duck hunters to be considerate of other members of the public and the environment by acting in a safe and responsible manner at all times," he said. "Hunters will also need to get consent of landholders to hunt or pass through private property that adjoins GMW land, waterways and storages." From Wednesday to Sunday (March 16-20) inclusive, hunting start time is 8am and must cease half an hour after sunset on each day. The daily bag limit is four game ducks for the entire season and hunting the Blue-winged Shoveler and Hardhead is prohibited. OTHER NEWS: GMW storages where duck hunting is permitted include Cairn Curran Reservoir, Lake Hume, Tullaroop Reservoir, Lake Eppalock, Laanecoorie Reservoir, Greens Lake, Lake Eildon, Lake Buffalo, Waranga Basin, Lake Charm, Kangaroo Lake, Lake Nillahcootie, and Lake Nagambie. Duck hunting is not allowed along the GMW channel network at any time. Wetlands or parts of wetlands may be closed to duck hunting to protect concentrations of rare or threatened species - updates can be found at www.gma.vic.gov.au With blue-green algae warnings at a number of GMW storages, hunters and their dogs should avoid contact with water in these areas. MORE NEWS: 'Disgraceful': 34 impaired drivers taken off central Victorian roads during Operation Arid To keep up to date with BGA warnings and advice throughout the season, visit gmwater.com.au/news/bga The use of firearms and hunting in public recreational areas and around storage assets is prohibited, as is camping. These areas are clearly signposted and can be seen in waterway maps that can be downloaded from gmwater.com.au/duckhunting For more information about duck hunting in Victoria and the 2022 duck season, visit the Victorian Game Management Authority website at gma.vic.gov.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

