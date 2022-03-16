Rosalind Park sign installed ahead of Bendigo Elvis exhibition
ELVIS has left the building and set up in Rosalind Park, or at least, a new sign celebrating a blockbuster Bendigo exhibition has.
The 11-letter installations arose in Pall Mall on Wednesday, ahead of this weekend's Elvis Presley: Direct from Graceland exhibition launch at the Bendigo Art Gallery.
The rock star's former wife Priscilla is expected to open the four-month exhibition at a gala event on Saturday.
It will feature more than 300 items Elvis owned, including his military uniforms, his customised 1976 Harley-Davidson FLH 1200, and an array of his iconic jumpsuits.
Local businesses have pinned their hopes on the exhibition's success as a battered tourism industry recovers from the pandemic.
Tickets are on sale now at bendigoartgallery.com.au.
