news, local-news, presley, bendigo art gallery, show

ELVIS has left the building and set up in Rosalind Park, or at least, a new sign celebrating a blockbuster Bendigo exhibition has. The 11-letter installations arose in Pall Mall on Wednesday, ahead of this weekend's Elvis Presley: Direct from Graceland exhibition launch at the Bendigo Art Gallery. The rock star's former wife Priscilla is expected to open the four-month exhibition at a gala event on Saturday. More news: Disgraced Catholic bishop remembrance park removed It will feature more than 300 items Elvis owned, including his military uniforms, his customised 1976 Harley-Davidson FLH 1200, and an array of his iconic jumpsuits. Local businesses have pinned their hopes on the exhibition's success as a battered tourism industry recovers from the pandemic. Tickets are on sale now at bendigoartgallery.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Tom.OCallaghan/09ca602a-9831-4204-9db6-791e7817794c.jpg/r2_0_1167_658_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg