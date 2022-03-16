news, local-news, news, local

Bendigo's Girton Grammar students bravely shaved and cut their hair on Wednesday all in the name of a good cause. A total of 11 students took part in The Leukemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave event to raise awareness and money to fund blood cancer research. Deputy Head of Girton Grammar Junior School Viv Bath said the school had raised almost $16,000 of their $20,000 goal which goes to the families facing a blood cancer diagnosis. The cause is close to the heart of the Girton Grammar community with a former teacher and parent of the student having suffered from cancer. One of the students who participated in the event was Charlotte Thomson who was keen to volunteer to lose her golden locks. "I can't believe I really did it," Charlotte said. More news: The young student had her long blonde hair cut off, which she had been planning to do since last year. "I feel very strongly about the cause," Charlotte said. "I just wanted to do my part and I wanted to help." Charlotte had the support of her parents with mum Natasha praising her daughter's achievement. "She made the decision herself and we had to talk to Viv Bath about it, to make sure she was doing it for the right reasons, and that there was no pressure from us, which there wasn't," Natasha said. "She's very mature so she made the decision on her own. MORE NEWS: Ascot home completely gutted after fire rips through property "We're so proud of her." Charlotte's hair will be donated to the The Leukemia Foundation to be made into a wig for blood cancer sufferers, who often lose their hair during treatment. It is an act of solidarity to the 110,000 Australians and their family facing this illness. Blood cancers combined are now the second most diagnosed cancers in Australia, and the second most common cause of cancer related deaths in the country. "It means a lot that we are reaching out and doing something to help our community," Ms Bath said. More news: Under the pump - cost of living concerns loom as petrol prices skyrocket "We've got a lot of people in our school community who have been touched by cancer, so it's on a personal level." By colouring, cutting or shaving hair, people can show their empathy and solidarity with people and their families affected by the disease, and can inspire others to donate. The World's Greatest Shave helps to fund blood cancer research and support The Leukemia Foundation's goal of zero lives lost to blood cancer by 2035. This was the 16th year that Girton Grammar supported the World's Greatest Shave. To support Girton Grammar and The Leukemia Foundation in fighting blood cancer, visit this website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148786038/65fb49e9-99dc-48ba-80a8-6d8933e159e9.jpg/r12_515_4916_3286_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg