Nankervis locks in second Bendigo and District Cycling Club gravel race victory

Bendigo mountain biker Tasman Nankervis has secured his second Bendigo District Cycling Club gravel race title. Nankervis (2:13.35) broke away with around 10km left on the 76km track to win by one minute and 20 seconds ahead of Fergus Browning in second and Tasman Blizzard in third to win the 2022 Profound Civil Contractors Harcourt North Gravel Classic. Sport news: After his win on the same track in 2021, he knew the perfect strategy to ensure he could secure back-to-back victories. "The year before I broke away from the pack in exactly the same spot but I had two other riders with me and I went on to win by 15 seconds," Nankervis said. "This year I went even harder and once the pack behind me was out of sight they were out of mind and I was really able to extend the gap. "I could only really see what was going on around 30 seconds behind so I just went flat out." Even though he won by such a large margin the triumph didn't come without difficulty in the way of surface challenges. "It's a pretty diverse track with three brutally steep climbs that last around five minutes each," he said. "As we were coming out of summer the dirt was hard and dusty which made it slightly slippery so I needed to really focus on keeping my traction under control." The women's category was dominated by the elite riders from team Roxsolt Liv Sram who took out all three spots on the podium. Australian women's road champion Nicole Frain (2:29.03) managed to hold off her teammates to take the win from 2021 event winner Justine Barrow in second and Tilly Field in third. RESULTS Elite Men Elite Women Men's 40+ Women's 40+ E-Bike/Sport Juniors More sport: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

