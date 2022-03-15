Herbert's tough finish at Players Championship, Smith seals victory

news, local-news,

Lucas Herbert had a rough end to the weather-marred 2022 edition of the Players Championship. During the delayed fourth round in the early hours of Tuesday morning AEDT Herbert shot a four-over par round to finish at seven-over total - T68. During the final round, starting on the back-nine, he shot an opening two-over before another two-over on the front. Sport news: During the round he hit six of 18 greens in regulation but shined on the putting surface missing no putts within 10 feet. Herbert's countryman Cameron Smith was the tournament winner at 13-under, one shot ahead of Anirban Lahiri. Smith shot a six-under 66 to secure his fifth PGA Tour title and second win of the season. He joins fellow Australians Steve Elkington (1991,1997), Greg Norman (1994), Adam Scott (2004) and Jason Day (2016) as Players champions.

