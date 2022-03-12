news, local-news,

Petrol prices in Bendigo have reached $2 for a single litre. Multiple petrol stations had their prices at or above the two dollar mark on Saturday morning while others came close to it. Prices of 201.9 cents a litre were recorded at BP Epsom, Caltex in Golden Square and Shell in High Street, Bendigo. Westside Petrolium in Golden Square was at 199.9 cents per litre on Saturday while United Bendigo had a price of 205.9 for unleaded fuel. Outlying regional towns passed the $2 mark earlier in the week. Read more: The rising price of petrol has left businesses - including taxi companies and delivery services - struggling to absorb the increase in price. Earlier in the week, unleaded petrol jumped to more than $2 a litre in Australia's capital cities and it seems it will stay there as long as Russia's war on Ukraine continues. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

