coronavirus,

4pm Greater Bendigo has seen 148 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. But despite the large number of cases, the municipality's active cases have dropped below 1000 to 948. Across the region, the Campaspe (46) and Macedon Ranges (42) shires both saw more than 40 new COVID-19 cases. Central Goldfields (15), Mount Alexander (14), Gannawarra (13), Loddon (3) and Buloke (1) also recorded new cases. Earlier Victoria has seen its daily COVID-19 cases have decreased for the third day in a row with 6075 new infections recorded. Another 11 people have died from the virus and its complications, according to Department of Health statistics released on Tuesday morning. Health workers tested 16,873 people with 2044 returning a positive PCR test result. There were 4031 positive rapid-antigen tests recorded. More news: This newspaper helped destroy a trans man's life, and we are sorry A total of 175 people spent Friday in hospital with COVID-19, 22 in intensive care and four on ventilators. There were 6714 vaccinations administered on Friday and 62.2 per cent of people over 18 have had three jabs of COVID-19 vaccine. Greater Bendigo's active cases are back of 1000 after the municipality recorded 150 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. Read more: Bendigo mansion Fortuna Villa goes on sale There are now six people being treated for COVID-19 at Bendigo Health, three of those are in the respiratory ward. Meanwhile the Macedon Ranges recorded 55 new cases and the Campaspe Shire recorded 60 while the Central Goldfields Shire recorded 10 new cases as the Mount Alexander Shire recorded 15. Late on Friday, the national cabinet announced states and territories will move to scrap quarantine for close contacts of COVID-19 cases as soon as possible. Leaders also agreed to the COVID-19 and influenza winter preparedness response, to be supported by a $2.1 billion investment in vaccines, across vulnerable populations, and aged care. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/dd23fb2a-8725-41ea-b40b-3ad483294c22.jpg/r4_0_1197_674_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg