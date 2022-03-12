All Australian Bendigo Pro Tour singles finals locked in for Sunday

news, local-news,

An Australian finals line up has been locked in for Sunday's singles title matches on the Bendigo Pro Tour Queensland's Olivia Gadecki has another chance at winning a Bendigo final after being defeated last week by American Asia Muhammad. On Saturday the 19-year-old defeated Japan's Moyuka Uchijima without any issues. Gadecki clinched the semi-final in straight sets 6-2, 6-3 to book her spot on Sunday against fellow Australian Jaimee Fourlis. The 22-year-old Victorian also had a straightforward semi-final which she won in straight sets 6-1, 6-2 over Destanee Aiava. In the men's competition wildcard entry Omar Jasika and qualifier James McCabe will battle it out. The 24-year-old Victorian Jasika defeated Tristan Schoolkate 6-2, 6-1 on Saturday to book himself in the final on Sunday. McCabe eliminated fellow Australia Dane Sweeny in straight sets 6-4,6-2 and will look to keep the momentum flowing when he meets Jasika in the final. The singles finals start from 11am on Sunday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/f7f8ae59-4964-402a-8719-b1b41a1fd10a.jpg/r0_435_3264_2279_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg