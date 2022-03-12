All Australian Bendigo Pro Tour singles finals locked in for Sunday
An Australian finals line up has been locked in for Sunday's singles title matches on the Bendigo Pro Tour
Queensland's Olivia Gadecki has another chance at winning a Bendigo final after being defeated last week by American Asia Muhammad.
On Saturday the 19-year-old defeated Japan's Moyuka Uchijima without any issues.
Gadecki clinched the semi-final in straight sets 6-2, 6-3 to book her spot on Sunday against fellow Australian Jaimee Fourlis.
The 22-year-old Victorian also had a straightforward semi-final which she won in straight sets 6-1, 6-2 over Destanee Aiava.
In the men's competition wildcard entry Omar Jasika and qualifier James McCabe will battle it out.
The 24-year-old Victorian Jasika defeated Tristan Schoolkate 6-2, 6-1 on Saturday to book himself in the final on Sunday.
McCabe eliminated fellow Australia Dane Sweeny in straight sets 6-4,6-2 and will look to keep the momentum flowing when he meets Jasika in the final.
The singles finals start from 11am on Sunday.
