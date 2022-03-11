NCFL: Coaching opportunity knocks for Nisbet at Charlton

sport, local-sport, ncdfl, charlton, andy, nisbet, coach, navies, 2022, north

BENDIGO ADDY FOOTY HQ HAVING had an interest in senior coaching in recent seasons, opportunity has come knocking for Andy Nisbet, who is taking on his first role with Charlton in the North Central league. Nisbet is taking over from last year's co-coaches Aaron Walklate and Anthony Judd, who will both stay on as players with the Navies. "I'm excited, but it's definitely going to be a challenge being a late appointment, which makes it fairly tough," Nisbet said this week. READ MORE - How many player points does your club have - BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL, NCFL "Coaching is something I looked at doing a few years ago and then left it until this opportunity popped up. "My wife is from Charlton and I'm mates with a heap of people at the club, so that is my connection. "I lived in Boort for three years 17 or so years ago, so I've played a bit of footy against Charlton and know the town reasonably well." Charlton finished fifth with a 4-7 record in last year's North Central league season, which like most competitions was called off before finals could begin because of community sport COVID restrictions. "List-wise we'll be similar to last year; we've picked up a local school teacher who has come up to the town, Bailey Kemp, who played his footy down Warrnambool way," Nisbet said. READ MORE - North Central league followers, mark April 2 in your calendar for new season "We'll also have a couple of blokes who didn't play much at all last year coming back and we've been able to get premiership full-back Matt Winsall, who is a good mate, out of retirement. "Quite a few of the young locals ranging from 18 to 20 got a bit of a taste of it last year with five or six games and that's exciting for the club. "As far as goals in terms of ladder positions and so forth, being such a late appointment I haven't looked that far ahead, it's just about getting the boys ready for the start of the season." The Navies will play one practice match in the lead-up to the season against the Mallee Eagles on March 26 at Charlton. The NCFL season begins on Saturday, April 2 with the Navies hosting rivals Wedderburn in round one. NCFL round one - Wycheproof-Narraport v St Arnaud, Charlton v Wedderburn, Birchip-Watchem v Sea Lake Nandaly, Donald v Boort. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/f6b86fb5-9132-4c9d-b570-53a983c37766.jpg/r0_130_1292_860_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg