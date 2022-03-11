In-form Spirit pumped up for final home game of WNBL season

sport, local-sport, Spirit, Bendigo, WNBL, basketball

The Bendigo Spirit can add another chapter to their phenomenal finish to the WNBL season on Saturday night. The Spirit's stunning form reversal has seen the team win five of its past six games to go from 1-7 to 5-8 and sixth place on the ladder. With two games to round out the season against the seventh-placed Sydney Uni Flames, the Spirit could end up with an overall record of 8-8 - a remarkable achievement considering they lost star recruit Leilani Mitchell before Christmas and basically every player on the team contracted COVID in early January. "We've got the league talking with how we've been playing, which is great,'' Spirit coach Tracy York said. "December was messed up, then we had COVID in January and since then we've had everyone on the floor and they're playing really well together. "What we've done has built momentum for next year, but we want to finish this year off well and maintain this streak that we're on." A key motivating factor for the Spirit this week is their home fans. Saturday night is the Spirit's final home game of the season and the team would dearly love to reward their loyal supporters with a victory. Read more: History to be made in BDCA with Jasmine Nevins selected in first XI It won't be easy. Like the Spirit, the Shane Heal-coached Sydney Uni Flames have been on fire in recent weeks and are playing much better than their ladder position would indicate. "We've been playing so great the last few weeks, but our home fans haven't seen it, so I'd love for us to stay on task and play like we have been playing,'' York said. "We want to continue our work rate, continue our good defence so that our home fans can appreciate the way the girls have played. "What we've done is pretty incredible and there's still a very faint hope that we could still play finals if Adelaide were to lose their last three games. "Sydney have been playing well, they have a tough, young group and, much like us, they never give up." Impressive Spirit guard Alex Wilson had an MRI scan on her injured knee on Friday and will miss the final two games of the season. Spirit centre Meg McKay - a key player in the team's reversal of form - has enjoyed a career-best WNBL season. "I'm loving it here,'' WA-raised McKay said. "We're having a lot of fun, I guess everything is more fun when you're winning. "We're playing some really good team basketball." Saturday night's match against the Flames starts at 5pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

