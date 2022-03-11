BDCA: Historic selection as Roos' Jasmine Nevins to make first XI debut

sport, cricket, bdca, jasmine, nevins, kangaroo, flat, first XI, debut, roos

NERVOUS, but excited and thankful for the opportunity is how Jasmine Nevins is feeling as she prepares to create another piece of Bendigo District Cricket Association history on Saturday. When Nevins takes to the field for the Roos against Huntly-North Epsom at Strauch Reserve she will become the first female to play in a BDCA first XI game. The 18-year-old last season became the first female to play in a BDCA second XI game when she lined up for the Roos against Sandhurst on October 31, 2020. READ MORE: Selection night: weekend cricket teams Now with her Victorian Women's Premier Cricket season finished with Plenty Valley she gets her crack in the Roos' top side against the Power in the final round of the BDCA season. "I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a bit nervous, but it's a really exciting opportunity," Nevins said on Friday. "I've put the work in and been able to hold my own in the nets, so I'm hoping that can translate to the game when there's obviously more pressure on. "I back my ability and if I feel under the pump on game day I know there's plenty of experience in the Kangaroo Flat line-up to help me through it." Nevins first played with Kangaroo Flat as a 12-year-old in the under-14s and has progressed through to where she has now got an opportunity at first XI level. "I'm really grateful for the opportunity Kangaroo Flat has given me and I'm looking forward to it," Nevins said. READ MORE: BDCA Team of the Week "Playing is going to be a great opportunity, but the chance also to watch the players from both teams is going to be huge because they are so skilled. "It probably hasn't really sunk in yet to be honest.... I play cricket to have fun and don't really look at any milestones or anything like that. "There's plenty of good female cricket talent in Bendigo and I'm honoured to be the first one to play in a BDCA first XI game." READ MORE: Bendigo Addy BDCA Most Valuable Player Top 50 Rankings | ROUND 15 Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/54899569-33dd-4981-a41f-762ba085dbca.jpg/r0_301_3810_2454_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg