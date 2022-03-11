Greater Bendigo's active cases rise above 1000 as Buloke records zero new cases

news, local-news,

Greater Bendigo cases rose slightly overnight, with the region recording 150 new COVID-19 cases - taking the total of active cases in the region to 1078. Meanwhile the Macedon Ranges recorded 55 new cases and the Campaspe Shire recorded 60 - a jump of five new cases. More news: The Buloke Shire recorded another donut day. The Central Goldfields Shire recorded 10 new cases as the Mount Alexander Shire recorded 15. There are now six people being treated for COVID-19 at Bendigo Health, three of those are in the respiratory ward. Another 122 COVID-positive patients are being monitored at home through the Hospital in the Home program. Victoria has recorded another 6,811 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, taking the state's total active cases to 46,263. The new cases recorded were made up of 4,307 rapid-antigen tests and 2,504 positive PCR test results. More news: Bendigo Police plead for caution following fatal collision as state-wide operation kicks off Another 10 people died with the virus. There were 185 people were in hospital, with 27 in ICU and three on a ventilator. The countdown to the 150th Bendigo Easter Fair is on, following postponements in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus. Bendigo Chinese Association is now seeking to attract volunteers to stage key processions in this year's Easter festival. More than 50 positions need to be filled on Saturday, 70 positions on the Sunday Torchlight Parade and approximately 200 volunteers required for Monday's Gala Parade. Bendigo Police have issued a plea for motorists to take care this Labour Day long weekend in the wake of a string of fatal collisions in the region. Operation Arid kicks off on Friday and will see police out and about, targeting high-risk driving behaviour in a four-day operation. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/8e6f9aca-194f-4a2f-91f2-49af8d52a4ac.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg