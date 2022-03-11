Bendigo Chinese Association needs more volunteers for Easter festivities

news, local-news,

THE Bendigo Chinese Association is seeking to attract volunteers to stage key processions in this year's Easter festival. Fifty positions need to be filled on Saturday, 70 positions on Sunday for the Torchlight Parade and about 200 volunteers are required for Monday's Bendigo Advertiser Gala Parade. More news: The 150th Bendigo Easter Fair's program is now available online The recently restored Sun Loong, although officially retired in 2019, will make a special appearance on Easter Saturday to commemorate the longstanding relationship between Bendigo's Chinese community and the Bendigo Easter Fair Society. Sun Loong will parade to Tom Flood Sports Centre with visiting Chinese associations and performing teams for a spectacular display. In 2019, Bendigo's new dragon Dai Gum Loong made a spectacular debut on the streets of Bendigo and this year will again be the highlight of The Bendigo Chinese Association's participation in the Gala Parade to be held on Easter Monday. Related news: How Easter 2019 in Bendigo unfolded | Reports, pictures, videos A new tradition was also created to allow Dai Gum Loong to be carried by both female and male carriers. The spokesperson said they required girls and boys from the age of 8 upwards, teenage girls and boys, women and men to fill the various positions in the lead, princess, philosophy, military and dragon attendants sections. The spokesperson said this was a fantastic opportunity to be involved first-hand in the very auspicious occasion of the 150th Bendigo Easter Fair. Registration to participate in all other sections of The Bendigo Chinese Association's contingents in this year's Bendigo Easter Festival will commence on Saturday March 26 and continue until Thursday April 14. To register please attend the Bendigo Chinese Association rooms at 13 Bridge Street, Bendigo on the corner of Cemetery Lane between 1pm and 5pm on weekends and 4pm to 6pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Related: Bendigo Easter 2019: Awakening the Dragon event draws a crowd | Photos Registration to carry Bendigo's famous imperial dragons, Dai Gum Loong and Sun Loong is now also available via the front page of the Golden Dragon Museum website www.goldendragonmuseum.org Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

