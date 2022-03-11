news, local-news,

The state government is currently trialing the use of no-touch pedestrian crossing sensors in Bendigo in a bid to minimise the transmission of the coronavirus and other bacteria. Trials are underway in Melbourne's CBD, Bendigo, Ocean Grove, Trafalgar and the Kingston Council areas. More news: Bendigo Police plead for caution following fatal collision as state-wide operation kicks off The sensor looks similar to a normal push button, but instead of pressing it, pedestrians wave their hand across the front of the touchless device, triggering the pedestrian crossing. An illuminated ring changes from red to green to reassure pedestrians that their request has been actioned. Department of Transport Director of Loddon Mallee Melanie Hotton welcomed the introduction of the sensors. "The installation of this sensor is a small but important way we are helping to improve public hygiene during the pandemic at one of the busiest pedestrian crossings in Bendigo," she said. First installed by the Department of Transport in June 2020, the touchless sensor retains all the functionality of a traditional push button, including audio tactile features for the hearing and vision impaired. More news: Bendigo Police detectives investigate suspicious car fire in Long Gully Department of Transport's Network Operations Chief Brett Langley the opportunity to have touchless pedestrian detectors enables a reduction in surface-to-surface disease transmission. "The trials are to test the mechanical reliability of the device and how pedestrians interact with it," he said. The touchless sensor is located on the busy corner of Pall Mall and Williamson Street in Bendigo. If the trial is successful, roll-out options will be considered in 2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/3bbe399c-6495-4201-989e-00eaa9ec6caf.jpg/r10_212_4129_2539_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg