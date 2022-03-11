Elmore Tractor Pull and Cohuna Show to become pop-up vaccination clinics

news, local-news,

COVID-19 vaccines will be coming to a number of events in the coming weeks including the Elmore Tractor Pull. In an initiative announced by the state government, more than 20 Bunnings stores across Victoria will become pop-up clinics in a number of locations, excluding Bendigo. RELATED: Tractor pull event a fundraiser for Rochester school Other regional events however will be part of the program including the Cohuna Show and the Swan Hill Food and Wine Festival Minister for Health Martin Foley said it was a great way to make vaccinations more accessible. "The vaccine is the most important tool in the COVIDSafe toolkit and now you can get it at Bunnings. We're proud to work with this iconic Australian business to get more jabs in arms," he said. OTHER NEWS: "These pop-ups will be opening across Victoria, but they will focus particularly on areas with fewer GPs and less pharmacy access." The Elmore Tractor Pull will be held at the Elmore Events Centre on Saturday, March 19. You can book the next dose of your vaccine today at a GP or pharmacy, or book or walk-in at a vaccination centre. For more information visit coronavirus.vic.gov.au/vaccine.

